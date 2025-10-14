Ashmore Group AUM jumps by $1.1bn as investors 'shift allocations away from the US'

Fixed income lion's share of AUM

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

Ashmore Group’s total assets under management have increased by $1.1bn to a total of $48.7bn, the firm announced in its quarterly update today (14 October).

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Nelson
Author spotlight

Michael Nelson

View profile
More from Michael Nelson

AI boom 'a key risk' as IMF sounds alarm on fluctuating global economy

Vietnam's EM reclassification is 'the icing on the cake' for investors

More on Emerging markets

Vietnam's EM reclassification is 'the icing on the cake' for investors
Emerging markets

Vietnam's EM reclassification is 'the icing on the cake' for investors

Following GDP growth of 8.3% in Q3

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 14 October 2025 • 3 min read
Partner Interactive Video: Emerging markets back in favour
Emerging markets

Partner Interactive Video: Emerging markets back in favour

AllianceBernstein
clock 30 September 2025 • 1 min read
Mobius Investment Trust's Carlos von Hardenberg: Inside China's great divergence
Emerging markets

Mobius Investment Trust's Carlos von Hardenberg: Inside China's great divergence

Scale of policy measures will be crucial

Carlos von Hardenberg
clock 25 September 2025 • 4 min read
Trustpilot