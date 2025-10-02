Royal London AM launches £1bn healthcare REIT

Following integration of Shoreline Partners

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

Royal London Asset Management’s (RLAM) Property team has launched a £1bn healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT).

