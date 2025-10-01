Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth secures bids for entire private markets portfolio

Representing 33% of the company’s NAV

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

The board of the Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth trust (ADIG) has confirmed it is in advanced discussions over the sale of the entirety of its private markets portfolio, as it continues the trust’s managed wind-down.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Nelson
Author spotlight

Michael Nelson

View profile
More from Michael Nelson

George Osborne: City 'has lost sympathy with this Labour government'

State Street IM and Van Lanschot Kempen ink European ETF partnership

Trustpilot