Vanguard slashes fees on half a dozen equity ETFs

Effective from 7 October 2025

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

Vanguard is reducing fees on six of its core equity ETFs, effective from 7 October 2025.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Eight St James's Place funds fail value assessment

AstraZeneca eyes direct New York listing in 'harmonisation' push

More on ETFs

Schroders forays into European active ETF space with double launch as demand grows
ETFs

Schroders forays into European active ETF space with double launch as demand grows

Listed by end of September

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 24 September 2025 • 2 min read
HSBC AM warns ETF investors of tax liabilities as it applies for OFR
ETFs

HSBC AM warns ETF investors of tax liabilities as it applies for OFR

TMPR coming to an end

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 18 September 2025 • 2 min read
The IA: 'Significant growth opportunity' for ETFs if access barriers are removed
ETFs

The IA: 'Significant growth opportunity' for ETFs if access barriers are removed

Gender and age discrepancies found

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 17 September 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot