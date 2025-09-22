Industry pushes for greater liquidity and transparency with Private Markets Forum launch

Winterflood among founding partners

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

In a bid to enhance the efficiency, transparency and robustness of the UK’s private markets infrastructure, industry participants have collaborated to launch the Private Markets Forum (PMF), Investment Week can reveal.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

BYD shares fall after Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway exits stake

Deep Dive: Bond market has become 'a critical counterweight to fiscal exuberance'

More on Alternatives

IW 30: How private markets evolved 'from niche to mainstream'
Alternatives

IW 30: How private markets evolved 'from niche to mainstream'

Looking at the past 30 years of private markets

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 17 September 2025 • 5 min read
FCA's Nike Trost to give keynote speech at Investment Week Private Markets Summit in October
Alternatives

FCA's Nike Trost to give keynote speech at Investment Week Private Markets Summit in October

Helping wealth managers and fund selectors navigate an evolving landscape

Investment Week
Investment Week
clock 11 September 2025 • 3 min read
Hargreaves Lansdown and Schroders collaborate on double LTAF offering
Alternatives

Hargreaves Lansdown and Schroders collaborate on double LTAF offering

As of next week

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 08 September 2025 • 3 min read
Trustpilot