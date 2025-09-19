Gresham House to buy SUSI Partners and create £10bn firm

For an undisclosed sum

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Specialist alternative asset manager Gresham House has agreed to acquire Swiss investment manager SUSI Partners.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

Gore Street Energy receives 'significant' pushback at AGM

UK consumers 'cautious' as retail sales continue to rise

More on Companies

Gresham House to buy SUSI Partners and create £10bn firm
Companies

Gresham House to buy SUSI Partners and create £10bn firm

For an undisclosed sum

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 19 September 2025 • 1 min read
Brown Advisory snaps up Marylebone Partners
Companies

Brown Advisory snaps up Marylebone Partners

Reduced fees as part of deal

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 08 September 2025 • 1 min read
Goldman Sachs takes $1bn stake in T. Rowe Price as they ink 'strategic collaboration'
Companies

Goldman Sachs takes $1bn stake in T. Rowe Price as they ink 'strategic collaboration'

Private markets push

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 05 September 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot