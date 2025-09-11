FCA social media crackdown: Three 'finfluencers' make first court appearance

Part of FCA-led global crackdown

Jenna Brown
clock • 2 min read

Three ‘finfluencers’, Charles Hunter, Kayan Kalipha and Luke Desmaris, have appeared before Westminster Magistrates’ Court today, charged with an offence relating to their social media posts, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has confirmed.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Jenna Brown
Author spotlight

Jenna Brown

Deputy Editor

View profile
More from Jenna Brown

Aberdeen sells financial planning arm to Ascot Lloyd

FCA promotes Sarah Pritchard to deputy CEO

More on Regulation

FCA social media crackdown: Three 'finfluencers' make first court appearance
Regulation

FCA social media crackdown: Three 'finfluencers' make first court appearance

Part of FCA-led global crackdown

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 11 September 2025 • 2 min read
FCA not planning to introduce 'extra' AI regulations
Regulation

FCA not planning to introduce 'extra' AI regulations

‘We will rely on existing frameworks’

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 10 September 2025 • 2 min read
FCA investigates 'competition concerns' over access to LSEG's data centres
Regulation

FCA investigates 'competition concerns' over access to LSEG's data centres

Consultation closes 29 September

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 05 September 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot