Schroders hires head of client group strategy from BNY Investments

Ed Mitchell joins

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

Schroders has hired Ed Mitchell as its head of client group strategy execution and delivery.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Nelson
Author spotlight

Michael Nelson

View profile
More from Michael Nelson

Over half of UK businesses delaying investment decisions until Autumn Budget

Aviva Investors bolsters global equities team with two senior hires

More on People moves

Schroders hires head of client group strategy from BNY Investments
People moves

Schroders hires head of client group strategy from BNY Investments

Ed Mitchell joins

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 05 September 2025 • 1 min read
Aviva Investors bolsters global equities team with two senior hires
People moves

Aviva Investors bolsters global equities team with two senior hires

Nicholette MacDonald-Brown and Matt Bennison join

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 04 September 2025 • 1 min read
Wellington distribution head Matthew Knight departs for Brookfield Oaktree
People moves

Wellington distribution head Matthew Knight departs for Brookfield Oaktree

Will Lockhart succeeds him

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 04 September 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot