JPMAM makes veteran market strategist Mike Bell redundant

Let go in June

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read

JP Morgan Asset Management has made one of its longstanding global market strategists, Mike Bell, redundant over the summer.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Alec Culter and Ken Wotton funds secure RSMR rating

Starmer and Reeves make round of senior appointments in post-summer shake-up

More on People moves

JPMAM makes veteran market strategist Mike Bell redundant
People moves

JPMAM makes veteran market strategist Mike Bell redundant

Let go in June

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 01 September 2025 • 1 min read
Aviva Investors adds Federated Hermes pair to fixed income team
People moves

Aviva Investors adds Federated Hermes pair to fixed income team

'Important step' in Aviva Investors' journey

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 01 September 2025 • 1 min read
Big Issue Invest promotes head of lending Holger Westphely to managing director
People moves

Big Issue Invest promotes head of lending Holger Westphely to managing director

Former head of lending

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 28 August 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot