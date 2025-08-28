Schroders fixed income fund manager Mihkel Kase dies aged 56

Member of the fixed income team

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read

Longstanding Schroders fixed income manager Mihkel Kase has died aged 56 after a two-year battle with brain cancer.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Maven Renovar VCT to pursue 'AIM Plus' strategy once again at 2026 AGM

Friday Briefing: The ONS is screwing over the bond market

More on Industry

Baillie Gifford joins think tank's specialist boutique network 
Industry

Baillie Gifford joins think tank's specialist boutique network 

Independent Investment Management Initiative

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 27 August 2025 • 1 min read
The Big Question: Is 'star' manager risk really over?
Industry

The Big Question: Is 'star' manager risk really over?

Twelve experts answer

Investment Week
Investment Week
clock 22 August 2025 • 1 min read
FTSE 100 CEO pay reaches record high for third consecutive year
Industry

FTSE 100 CEO pay reaches record high for third consecutive year

Average of £4.6m

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 18 August 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot