CBI warns fiscal measures 'are continuing to bite' amid business confidence concerns

Prices rising at quickest rate since 2023

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Year-on-year UK retail sales fell by 32% in August, the eleventh month in a row with a downturn, a trend the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) warned was denting business confidence.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

HSBC AM institutional and charities head Justin Turner to retire

LFS survey both right and wrong as think tank finds UK unemployment could reach 5%

More on UK

LSEG Lipper's Dewi John: Is the UK equity revival there yet?
UK

LSEG Lipper's Dewi John: Is the UK equity revival there yet?

'Lack of domestic investment was not always the case'

Dewi John
clock 28 August 2025 • 3 min read
CBI warns fiscal measures 'are continuing to bite' amid business confidence concerns
UK

CBI warns fiscal measures 'are continuing to bite' amid business confidence concerns

Prices rising at quickest rate since 2023

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 28 August 2025 • 1 min read
LFS survey both right and wrong as think tank finds UK unemployment could reach 5%
UK

LFS survey both right and wrong as think tank finds UK unemployment could reach 5%

Payrolled employees fall by 165,000

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 26 August 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot