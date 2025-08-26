Crypto exchange Bitpanda latest to rule out UK listing - reports

Frankfurt or New York more likely

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Bitpanda, a crypto exchange backed by billionaire Peter Thiel, has ruled out listing in London.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

CBI warns fiscal measures 'are continuing to bite' amid business confidence concerns

HSBC AM institutional and charities head Justin Turner to retire

More on Companies

Nvidia shares fall despite 56% revenue growth
Companies

Nvidia shares fall despite 56% revenue growth

Revenue in line with expectations

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 28 August 2025 • 2 min read
Klarna revives plans for $14bn US IPO - reports
Companies

Klarna revives plans for $14bn US IPO - reports

Lower price from original valuation

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 27 August 2025 • 1 min read
Crypto exchange Bitpanda latest to rule out UK listing - reports
Companies

Crypto exchange Bitpanda latest to rule out UK listing - reports

Frankfurt or New York more likely

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 26 August 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot