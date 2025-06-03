Job growth remains steady in industries exposed to AI

Job numbers have continued to grow by a “robust” 38% in occupations more exposed to the advent of artificial intelligence.
According to PwC's 2025 Global AI Jobs barometer, conducted between 2019 and 2024, job numbers continued to rise in every AI-exposed field, even in roles that are "highly automatable". Schroders launches AI tools to boost active management PwC said that "contrary to some expectations," the report's findings show no job or wage damage from the rise of AI, although highlighted that occupations with lower exposure to the technology saw much stronger job growth of 65% in the previous five years. "Jobs that require such AI skills...
