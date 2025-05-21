UK to reboot investor visa in a bid to attract capital

According to the UK government website, you can no longer apply for a new Tier 1 (Investor) Visa. Prime Minister Keir Starmer's team is looking to implement a special visa for foreigners who invest substantial sums into the UK, according to Bloomberg. This effort aims to lessen the economic blow from tax hikes and curbs on work permits. According to people familiar with the matter, the investor visa will be targeted at sectors deemed "strategically important". These include AI, clean energy and life sciences. Ideals' Sabine Schilg: UK to lead European deal activity in 2025 Th...