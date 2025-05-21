UK to reboot investor visa in a bid to attract capital

The UK is reportedly bringing back a version of its investor visa, last seen in 2022.
According to the UK government website, you can no longer apply for a new Tier 1 (Investor) Visa. Prime Minister Keir Starmer's team is looking to implement a special visa for foreigners who invest substantial sums into the UK, according to Bloomberg. This effort aims to lessen the economic blow from tax hikes and curbs on work permits. According to people familiar with the matter, the investor visa will be targeted at sectors deemed "strategically important". These include AI, clean energy and life sciences. Ideals' Sabine Schilg: UK to lead European deal activity in 2025 Th...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes