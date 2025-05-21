Reeves to tell G7 that Britain 'is open for business'

UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves is set to tell her G7 counterparts that Britain is open for business after the government struck three major trade deals in the past fortnight.
In Banff, Canada, Reeves will tell fellow finance ministers that the UK government is focused on securing trade deals that deliver for the UK and pursue domestic growth. Speaking ahead of her visit, she said: "This government is laser-focused on delivering for the British people. That is why in the past two weeks we have struck three major deals with the US, EU and India that will kickstart economic growth and put more money in people's pockets as part of our Plan for Change." US and UK agree 'breakthrough' trade deal She continued to highlight that Britain is a nation willing to ...
