UK considering cut on cash ISA tax free allowance – reports

UK ministers are looking into cutting the £20,000 tax-free cash ISA allowance to boost London-listed stocks.
In a meeting with senior banking executives, the economic secretary to the Treasury Emma Reynolds discussed changing the ISA market and the tax-free allowance, but what the new cap will be has not been agreed, according to the FT. Quoting people familiar with the matter, they also said the City regarded this as a method of attracting money into equity funds and domestic shares. Pridham Report: Over half of UK fund groups report net sales growth in Q1 Rumours surrounding ISA reform have been becoming ever more frequent, with Reynolds stating in April that this was due before this ye...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes