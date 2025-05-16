UK government and financial heavyweights launch global taskforce on economic growth and climate change

The UK Minister for International Development and the Economic Secretary to the Treasury yesterday (15 April) announced the launch of the Emerging Markets and Developing Economies (EMDE) Investor Taskforce.
The initiative aims to unlock private investment for tackling climate change and gaining sustainable growth opportunities across emerging markets and developing economies. FCA private messaging crackdown not expected to expand to wealth and asset management According to the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change, meeting global climate goals requires investment in mitigation and adaptation. If achieved, this could bring in a tenfold return by 2100 and will enhance the UK's financial and professional services sector's £243bn economic contribution and £110bn in tax revenue, ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes