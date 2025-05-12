Trading firm iFOREX eyes London Stock Exchange float

The company's registration document has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority, with iFOREX noting that it "plans to obtain new regulatory licenses to increase penetration into new and existing markets". The firm, which develops and operated a proprietary online and mobile contracts for difference (CFD) trading platform, saw trading income of $50.1m for the year ended 31 December 2024. London Stock Exchange suffers lowest IPO volume on record in 2024 iFOREX also noted that it intends to maintain a progressive dividend policy, with the dividend for the 2025 financial year...