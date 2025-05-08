Use of AI in financial services has bolstered productivity by 30%

Existing deployments of artificial intelligence within the financial services industry have boosted productivity levels by roughly 30%.
This is according to Jana Mackintosh, managing director, payments and innovation at UK Finance, who spoke at the Treasury Select Committee hearing on Wednesday (7 May). Mackintosh told MPs and peers on the committee that "recent estimates show productivity can be improved by up to 30%". UK regulators diverge on rules for AI use among own employees However, according to the UK Finance director, this "very much depends on the use case and application" of the technology. She also explained that she was "confident that there will be a positive impact on financial services" caused...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes