Scott Bessent attempts to ease international investor concerns after Trump mulls 100% film tariff

Speaking at the Milken Institute global conference in Los Angeles on Monday (5 May), Bessent told international investors that "the administration's goal is to make [the US] even more appealing for investors like you". He added that America "is the shelling point of global finance", noting that "the US is the premier destination for international capital". US unemployment rate remains unchanged for April with 177,000 jobs added Bessent also claimed that "markets are anti-fragile" and added that the US economy was "unstoppable". On Monday, the S&P 500 closed 0.6% down, accordin...