Defence ETFs growing in demand in Europe

AI ETFs second most popular

clock • 1 min read

Defence ETFs recorded net inflows of $4.1bn in Q1 2025, 72% of the total net inflows ($5.7bn) to European ETFs during the time period.

This is according to ARK Invest Europe, which also found that artificial intelligence ETFs were the second-most popular category with $678m in net inflows. However, clean energy ETFs posted the weakest results in Q1 2025 with outflows hitting $227m. This was followed by EV and battery tech ETFs which posted $136m in mounting losses during the first three months of this year. Global asset management industry reaches record $128trn AUM as active ETFs boom Rahul Bhushan, managing director at ARK Invest Europe, said: "Given the not insignificant geopolitical and economic shifts in the ...

Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
