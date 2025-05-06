Defence ETFs growing in demand in Europe

This is according to ARK Invest Europe, which also found that artificial intelligence ETFs were the second-most popular category with $678m in net inflows. However, clean energy ETFs posted the weakest results in Q1 2025 with outflows hitting $227m. This was followed by EV and battery tech ETFs which posted $136m in mounting losses during the first three months of this year. Global asset management industry reaches record $128trn AUM as active ETFs boom Rahul Bhushan, managing director at ARK Invest Europe, said: "Given the not insignificant geopolitical and economic shifts in the ...