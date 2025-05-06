Only one T. Rowe Price fund failed to deliver value to investors in 2024

T. Rowe Price has red-flagged its Japanese Equity fund ongoing lacklustre performance after the strategy underperformed its TOPIX index benchmark and the IA Japan sector over a five-year period.
According to data from FE Analytics, the fund achieved a total return of just 9.4% over five years to 1 May 2025 against the 43.6% average for TOPIX and slightly over 42% for its sector. Over a third of Janus Henderson funds red flagged over performance The strategy, which invests mostly in Japanese company shares, has failed to deliver value to investors in 2024, according to the firm, which in turn has led to several remedial actions including the appointment of Hiroshi Watanabe as portfolio manager on 1 July 2024. In addition, T. Rowe Price has said it will continue to monitor t...
