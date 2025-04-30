Equity redemptions drag down Aberdeen AUMA but still 'signs of hope'

Q1 2025 AUMA and flows trading update

Jen Frost
clock • 3 min read

Edinburgh based Aberdeen (formerly abrdn), saw an exodus from its equity based mandates in the opening quarter of 2025, causing a dent to its overall assets under management.

Overall, Aberdeen reported AUMA of £500.1bn at quarter end, down from £511.4bn at the end of last year. Platform interactive investor inflows of £1.6bn offset by net outflows in adviser and investment. The overall net outflow result was £5.2bn (Q1 2024: £800m net inflows). abrdn Diversified Income and Growth commences sale of private market assets "interactive investor has seen significant growth in new customers, and in trading volumes, which have risen to record levels during the recent period of market volatility," CEO Jason Windsor said. A previously announced £4.2bn low-mar...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Jen Frost
Author spotlight

Jen Frost

Editor at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Jen Frost

Tatton sees AUM up 24% to £21.8bn as chair announces retirement

EQ Investors 'exploring several promising possibilities' as it eyes sale

More on Companies

Ocado's share price jumps over 2% amid launch of bond buyback scheme
Companies

Ocado's share price jumps over 2% amid launch of bond buyback scheme

Shares down 5.1% since beginning of 2025

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 29 April 2025 • 1 min read
BP share price tumbles as firm restrategises
Companies

BP share price tumbles as firm restrategises

Debt increases for energy firm

Patrick Brusnahan
clock 29 April 2025 • 2 min read
Double-digit profits boost Amundi AUM to record €2.2trn
Companies

Double-digit profits boost Amundi AUM to record €2.2trn

AUM up 6.6% year-on-year

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 29 April 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot