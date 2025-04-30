Equity redemptions drag down Aberdeen AUMA but still 'signs of hope'

Edinburgh based Aberdeen (formerly abrdn), saw an exodus from its equity based mandates in the opening quarter of 2025, causing a dent to its overall assets under management.
Overall, Aberdeen reported AUMA of £500.1bn at quarter end, down from £511.4bn at the end of last year. Platform interactive investor inflows of £1.6bn offset by net outflows in adviser and investment. The overall net outflow result was £5.2bn (Q1 2024: £800m net inflows). abrdn Diversified Income and Growth commences sale of private market assets "interactive investor has seen significant growth in new customers, and in trading volumes, which have risen to record levels during the recent period of market volatility," CEO Jason Windsor said. A previously announced £4.2bn low-mar...
