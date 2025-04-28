Ten Schroders funds red flagged for underperformance

Each of the ten funds were highlighted for their persistent performance issues and awarded an icon that "recognises that the fund is not demonstrating value in that area consistently", the report stated. Schroders becomes first adopter of all four SDR labels The strategies marked out were: Schroder European Sustainable Equity; Schroder Global Equity Income; Schroder Global Sustainable Value Equity; Schroder European Alpha Plus; Schroder Digital Infrastructure; Schroder Global Recovery; Schroder UK Alpha Plus; Schroder UK Dynamic Smaller Companies; Schroders Capital UK Real Estate and...