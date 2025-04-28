Franklin Templeton builds on Putnam Investments range with US high conviction fund for UK clients

The strategy offers investors exposure to US large-cap equities with an emphasis on "opportunistic" stock selection that reflects sleeve managers' highest-conviction ideas about industry-specific sleeves. The Big Interview: Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson on 'the three Cs' of takeovers, agentic AI and alternatives It adopts a similar approach to the Putnam US Research Equity strategy, which was established in 1995 and has more than $2.4bn in assets under management (AUM) pooled across a raft of segregated portfolios. Franklin Templeton acquired Putnam Investments back in Janu...