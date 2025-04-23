Musk concedes tariff's negative impact on Tesla as carmaker misses Q1 earnings targets

Tesla founder Elon Musk has reiterated the potential negative headwinds US President Donald Trump’s tariffs could have on his company, as he delivered the carmaker’s Q1 2025 earnings report.
Opening the call with a quip "there is never a dull moment these days", Musk later discussed the impact of the tariffs, which are already hitting many of his peers. He said that Tesla would be the "least affected car company" in terms of tariffs, given that the firm has spent the past few years localising is supply chains, according to him. Markets brace for Magnificent Seven results amid warnings of 'wide-ranging implications' following sentiment shift However, the CEO admitted that Tesla would not completely escape the headwinds caused and reiterated his stance that "lower tariff...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes