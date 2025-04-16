Nvidia predicts $5.5bn loss due to US restrictions on AI chip exports to China

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday (15 April), Nvidia said the US government had informed the US tech giant that it would now need a license to export the company's H20 integrated circuits and similar products to China, including Hong Kong and Macau. Deep Dive: Investors waiting for next big leap in AI after DeepSeek launch The US government said the measure, which came into effect on 14 April, was required in order to prevent Beijing from using the products covered by the license to develop a Chinese "supercomputer". Nvidia's shares took a blow in after-hours trading, falling ...