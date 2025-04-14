Treasury launches support package for businesses hit by tariffs

£20bn in UKEF support

Sorin Dojan
clock • 2 min read

The UK government has launched a multi-billion support package for thousands of British businesses impacted by US tariffs.

According to the Treasury, the package will enable UK Export Finance (UKEF) to bolster support for British businesses by £20bn, with small firms given access to loans of up to £2m through the British Business Bank's Growth Guarantee Scheme. Companies will also benefit from UKEF's partial loan guarantees "through more flexible uses of its Export Development Guarantee", the Treasury explained, which it claimed will help them offset the impact of tariffs and economic uncertainty. Reeves to call for stronger defence cooperation in meeting with EU officials The overall £80bn in governme...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin Dojan

US Atlas seals De La Rue takeover deal for £263m

Polar Capital AUM falls 10% due to 'increased volatility and uncertainty' linked to Trump's tariffs

More on UK

UK retail sales defy expectations but outlook is taxing
UK

UK retail sales defy expectations but outlook is taxing

YoY retail sales growth below three-month average

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 15 April 2025 • 2 min read
Treasury launches support package for businesses hit by tariffs
UK

Treasury launches support package for businesses hit by tariffs

£20bn in UKEF support

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 14 April 2025 • 2 min read
Bangladeshi officials issue arrest warrant for Tulip Siddiq - reports
UK

Bangladeshi officials issue arrest warrant for Tulip Siddiq - reports

Over land ownership irregularities

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 14 April 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot