Markets rebound as Trump pulls the break on most tariffs for 90 days

Global markets have rallied significantly since Wednesday (9 April) evening, after US President Donald Trump unveiled a 90-day pause on most tariffs.
The only country that was exempted by the move was China, which saw tariffs on its imports to the US rise from a previous total of 104% to 125%. The Asian giant had already retaliated, increasing levies on US imports to China to 84% from the previous 34%. 'Liberation' week in charts: Gilt yields rising, dollar 'safe haven' threatened and US-China enter full scale trade war The decision from the US president was incredibly welcomed by markets, which soared following the 90-day pause. The S&P 500 closed 9.5% higher, followed by the Nasdaq Composite index, which was up more 12.1% -...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes