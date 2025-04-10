Markets rebound as Trump pulls the break on most tariffs for 90 days

S&P 500 up 9.5%

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

Global markets have rallied significantly since Wednesday (9 April) evening, after US President Donald Trump unveiled a 90-day pause on most tariffs.

The only country that was exempted by the move was China, which saw tariffs on its imports to the US rise from a previous total of 104% to 125%. The Asian giant had already retaliated, increasing levies on US imports to China to 84% from the previous 34%. 'Liberation' week in charts: Gilt yields rising, dollar 'safe haven' threatened and US-China enter full scale trade war The decision from the US president was incredibly welcomed by markets, which soared following the 90-day pause. The S&P 500 closed 9.5% higher, followed by the Nasdaq Composite index, which was up more 12.1% -...

