Attention turns to Bank of England with calls for rate cuts amid tariff chaos

The Bank of England rate setters are set to congregate on 8 May, one day after the US Federal Reserve will convene. The latter's approach to interest rates has already been called into question now that the tariffs have been unleashed, with money managers split on how the Fed will balance the needs to control the inflationary impact of the levies and the global slowdown in growth increasing the likelihood of a US and global recession. Uncertainty of Federal Reserve's rate path after Trump unleashes tariff chaos The UK is facing the same issues former deputy BoE governor Charlie Bea...