Home REIT auditor BDO officially under investigation for 2021 assessment of ill-famed trust

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) is looking into the audit conducted by BDO of Home REIT's financial statements for the year ended August 31 2021. While the decision was announced today (8 April), the FRC said it made the call to look into the firm's work back in December 2024. Home REIT auditor BDO under scrutiny over conflict of interest BDO was challenged over its independence from Home REIT in January 2023 by activist investor The Boatman Capital Research, which sent a letter to the auditor asking for assurance of its independence from the embroiled trust, as Home REIT's C...