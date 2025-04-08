Home REIT auditor BDO officially under investigation for 2021 assessment of ill-famed trust

The UK’s financial watchdog has launched an investigation into BDO’s audit of the scandal-ridden social housing investment trust Home REIT.
The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) is looking into the audit conducted by BDO of Home REIT's financial statements for the year ended August 31 2021. While the decision was announced today (8 April), the FRC said it made the call to look into the firm's work back in December 2024. Home REIT auditor BDO under scrutiny over conflict of interest BDO was challenged over its independence from Home REIT in January 2023 by activist investor The Boatman Capital Research, which sent a letter to the auditor asking for assurance of its independence from the embroiled trust, as Home REIT's C...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes