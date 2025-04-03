Reeves defends annual Budget to avoid 'constant chopping and changing'

Questioned by the committee on Wednesday (2 April), Reeves was scrutinised on her Spring Statement delivered last week (26 March). When asked about an alleged leak of the OBR forecast on 11 February and about the further information that was revealed ahead of her Spring Statement on the welfare figures, Reeves and the Treasury both addressed the huge amount of speculation that comes with a Budget or Statement. Economists lambast Reeves for 'loose fiscal rules' following restoration of 'miniscule headroom' "There is often speculation ahead of a Spring Statement or a Budget," Reeves ...