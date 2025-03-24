MPs compel Starmer and Reeves to avoid 'surrender' to Trump with tax cuts for US tech giants

Amid tariff chaos

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Chancellor Rachel Reeves have been warned by cross-party members of parliament to avoid an “abject surrender” to US President Donald Trump, as the pair consider reducing tax for US tech firms.

In an interview with the BBC on Sunday (23 March), Reeves repeatedly refused to rule out scrapping the digital services levy (DST) but admitted "we are having discussions with the US".  She said: "It is the right thing that companies who operate in the UK pay their taxes in the UK and the United States government and tech companies understand that as well." Reeves' Budget headroom could land in negative territory as UK growth forecasts worsen When challenged over the prospect of scrapping the levy she admitted that "discussions at the moment are ongoing", adding: "we have got to ge...

