Rathbones Group CEO Paul Stockton to retire later this year

Jonathan Sorrell to join as CEO designate

Linus Uhlig
Paul Stockton, the chief executive of Rathbones Group, will retire on 30 September 2025 following 16 years at the firm and six years at the helm of the business.

Succeeding Stockton will be Jonathan Sorrell, who will initially join the business as CEO designate on 1 July, subject to regulatory approval.  Sorrell is set to join Capstone Investment advisors, a derivatives investment management firm, where he has served as president since January 2020.  Rathbones hit by £3.4bn Autumn Budget outflows but FUMA on the rise Prior to this, Sorrell was chief financial officer and then president of Man Group.  Once the appointment has been granted approval from the regulator, Sorrell will be join the boards of Rathbones Group plc and Rathbones Inv...

