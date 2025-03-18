Fund managers more bearish on global growth amid worries over Trump's trade war and US economy

Investors are increasingly fretting over the impact of US President Donald Trump's trade war with other major economies, as Bank of America records the second largest drop in growth expectations among its Global Fund Manager Survey respondents.
Data released today (18 March), showed that expectations for higher global growth declined from -2% in February to -44% March, as BofA stated the respondents conviction on global growth is "historically correlated to S&P 500 price action". Over the past month, the S&P 500 has lost around 8.4% of its value, with the index now trading 1.1% lower than on Monday (17 March), data from MarketWatch showed. The Big Question: Can Donald Trump's stance on tariffs work alongside US stock market growth? The rise in pessimism over global economic growth has been the consequence of a worsening o...
