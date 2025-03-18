Fund managers more bearish on global growth amid worries over Trump's trade war and US economy

Data released today (18 March), showed that expectations for higher global growth declined from -2% in February to -44% March, as BofA stated the respondents conviction on global growth is "historically correlated to S&P 500 price action". Over the past month, the S&P 500 has lost around 8.4% of its value, with the index now trading 1.1% lower than on Monday (17 March), data from MarketWatch showed. The Big Question: Can Donald Trump's stance on tariffs work alongside US stock market growth? The rise in pessimism over global economic growth has been the consequence of a worsening o...