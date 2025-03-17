China planning to promote AI and domestic property consumption to fuel its slumbering economy

China has unveiled plans to kickstart its domestic consumption via a “special consumption" agenda, focused on raising incomes and nurturing emerging sectors, such as AI.
Issued by the General Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council, the eight-part plan will take a "holistic approach" to simultaneously boost income growth, a quality enhancement of the services industry, ‘big-ticket' consumption upgrading, and "consumption environment improvement". Deep Dive: Investors cautiously confident on China outlook amid trade war 2.0 The government said it wants to "emphasise both traditional consumption sectors", such as housing and automobiles but it is also focused on cultivating emerging sources of...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes