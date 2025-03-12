FCA and PRA ditch plans to progress with diversity and inclusion targets

Two of the UK’s main regulators, the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority, have abandoned plans to introduce rules aimed at improving diversity and inclusion (D&I) within regulated firms.
The pair had both consulted in parallel with industry on proposed rules and expectations that sought to improve D&I at firms that fall under their remits. The FCA said: "In light of the broad range of feedback received, expected legislative developments and to avoid additional burdens on firms at this time, the FCA and PRA have no plans to take the work further." FCA drops plan to name and shame firms under investigation Imogen Makin, counsel at the international law firm WilmerHale, said the regulator's recognition that the existing rules cause a burden on firms is "welcome". ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes