FCA drops plan to name and shame firms under investigation

Watchdog to retain existing disclosure rules

Sahar Nazir
clock • 1 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has decided to scale back its plans to publicly disclose the names of firms under investigation.

The regulator is expected to announce today (12 March) that it will no longer move forward with its proposal to introduce a public interest test for naming companies. House of Lords committee slams FCA over 'unacceptable' name and shame plans Instead, the FCA will maintain its current approach, which only allows for disclosure in exceptional circumstances. The FCA held a call with industry bodies on Tuesday (11 March) to brief them on the decision. The watchdog had already softened its initial stance on the "name and shame" policy. In November, it revised its proposals, allowing...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sahar Nazir
Author spotlight

Sahar Nazir

News Editor at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Sahar Nazir

Kingswood nears takeover deal with PE backer HSQ Investments

Verso Group acquires WH Ireland's Henley-based wealth team

More on Regulation

FCA and PRA ditch plans to progress with diversity and inclusion targets
Regulation

FCA and PRA ditch plans to progress with diversity and inclusion targets

'To avoid additional burdens on firms'

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 12 March 2025 • 2 min read
FCA's Sacha Sadan: SDR has 'raised the bar' and 'we recognise it is not easy'
Regulation

FCA's Sacha Sadan: SDR has 'raised the bar' and 'we recognise it is not easy'

Over 100 funds now labelled

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 12 March 2025 • 5 min read
FCA drops plan to name and shame firms under investigation
Regulation

FCA drops plan to name and shame firms under investigation

Watchdog to retain existing disclosure rules

Sahar Nazir
Sahar Nazir
clock 12 March 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot