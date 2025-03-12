FCA drops plan to name and shame firms under investigation

The regulator is expected to announce today (12 March) that it will no longer move forward with its proposal to introduce a public interest test for naming companies. House of Lords committee slams FCA over 'unacceptable' name and shame plans Instead, the FCA will maintain its current approach, which only allows for disclosure in exceptional circumstances. The FCA held a call with industry bodies on Tuesday (11 March) to brief them on the decision. The watchdog had already softened its initial stance on the "name and shame" policy. In November, it revised its proposals, allowing...