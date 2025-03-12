Investment Week reveals finalists for Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2025

Special 30th Anniversary Awards ceremony on 19 June

Katrina Lloyd
clock • 10 min read

Investment Week is pleased to announce the shortlist for the Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2025.

A flagship event for the investment industry for three decades, the Investment Week Fund Manager of the Year Awards honour fund managers who have demonstrated consistently strong performance for investors.  We will announce the winners at a special 30th Anniversary celebration of the awards on 19 June at the Marriott Grosvenor House Hotel in London.  Our fund awards shortlists are constructed using data provided by our partner, Morningstar (see methodology below). These categories are not open for entry and qualifying funds will be contacted by our team to fill out a supporting questi...

Katrina Lloyd
Author spotlight

Katrina Lloyd

Editor-in-Chief

View profile
