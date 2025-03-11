TP ICAP and Verisure mull overseas listings in further blow to London's capital markets

Nicolas Breteau, CEO of the TP ICAP group, said today (11 March) that "our focus is a listing in the US", which could occur as early as Q2 2025. An IPO across the Atlantic for Parameta Solutions was already touted last year, when TP ICAP cited a need for better liquidity for the broker's data arm in its half-year results. Number of UK companies mulling moving their listing doubles in 12 months TP ICAP has shed 1.4% off its share price since markets opened today, according to data from MarketWatch. Meanwhile, reports from Sky News revealed that domestic alarm systems provider ...