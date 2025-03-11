TP ICAP and Verisure mull overseas listings in further blow to London's capital markets

FTSE 250 constituent TP ICAP is eyeing a New York listing for its data business Parameta Solutions in what would represent another disappointment to the UK’s ailing capital markets.
Nicolas Breteau, CEO of the TP ICAP group, said today (11 March) that "our focus is a listing in the US", which could occur as early as Q2 2025. An IPO across the Atlantic for Parameta Solutions was already touted last year, when TP ICAP cited a need for better liquidity for the broker's data arm in its half-year results. Number of UK companies mulling moving their listing doubles in 12 months TP ICAP has shed 1.4% off its share price since markets opened today, according to data from MarketWatch. Meanwhile, reports from Sky News revealed that domestic alarm systems provider ...
