FCA launches tender process for bond consolidated tape provider

The Financial Conduct Authority has launched the first stage of the tender process in its pursuit to appoint a bond consolidated tape (CT) provider.
In a note on Friday (7 March), the FCA said it published a tender notice regarding the release of documents for the tender process. The documents consist of an invitation to tender and a draft contract to be signed by the winning bidder, both of which can be found on FCA's procurement portal. FCA to cut red tape around corporate bonds in push for greater retail investor and wealth manager access According to the watchdog, potential bidders need to sign up on the portal to participate in the procurement process or ask questions about it. The tender documents contain informat...
