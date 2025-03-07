Close Brothers Asset Management renamed as TrinityBridge

According to the firm, the name "reflects the business and acknowledges the enduring relationships that exist between clients, their investment managers and their professional advisers". It also represents longevity and strong connections, two concepts that TrinityBridge said it embodies. Close Brothers Asset Management becomes an independent wealth business following sale to Oaktree Eddy Reynolds, CEO of TrinityBridge, said: "Today is important in marking a new chapter in our company's history. We have grown significantly in recent years, both organically and through considered ...