ECB cuts interest rates to 2.5% amid slowing inflation

The European Central Bank has decided to cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 2.5%.
Today's (6 March) cut took place as recent data from Eurostat showed that eurozone inflation declined from 2.5% in January to 2.4% last month. This is the second time this year that the central bank decided to trim rates by 25bps, following another quarter-point cut in January, which brought the deposit facility rate down from 3% to 2.75%. ECB lowers interest rates to 2.75% amid stagnant growth and sticky inflation According to the ECB's Governing Council, the decision to lower the deposit facility rate was based on the bank's "updated assessment of the inflation outlook, the dynam...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes