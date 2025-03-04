Stocks plunge as Donald Trump slaps tariffs on US trading partners

Indices across some of the world’s major economies have slumped after US President Donald Trump imposed a swathe of tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, eliciting an immediate reaction from Beijing.
Mexico and Canada have been subject to a 25% levy on exports to the US, with the exception of Canadian oil and energy products, which the US heavily imports and will instead receive a 10% tariff. The Trump administration has also implemented an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports, on top of the 10% already imposed on the US' largest Asian trading partner last month. Trump to go ahead with Mexico and Canada tariffs from 4 March Speaking at a White House press conference on Monday (3 March), the president said: "Vast amounts of fentanyl have poured into our country from Mexico...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes