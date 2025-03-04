Stocks plunge as Donald Trump slaps tariffs on US trading partners

Mexico and Canada have been subject to a 25% levy on exports to the US, with the exception of Canadian oil and energy products, which the US heavily imports and will instead receive a 10% tariff. The Trump administration has also implemented an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports, on top of the 10% already imposed on the US' largest Asian trading partner last month. Trump to go ahead with Mexico and Canada tariffs from 4 March Speaking at a White House press conference on Monday (3 March), the president said: "Vast amounts of fentanyl have poured into our country from Mexico...