TILLIT expands offering of Sharia funds with double addition

Royal Mint fund already in universe

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

DIY investment platform TILLIT has added two more Sharia funds to its universe in a bid to offer more choice of vehicles rooted in Islamic principles as it launches its Sharia collection.

The Royal Mint Responsibly Sourced Physical Gold ETC, which was already available in the TILLIT universe, will be joined by two other Sharia-compliant funds, the Saturna Al-Kawthar Global Focused Equity ETF and the HSBC Islamic Global Equity index fund.  TILLIT drops Ninety One UK Sustainable Equity and Janus Henderson Strategic Bond funds HANetf's Saturna Al-Kawthar equity strategy focuses on a concentrated group of high-quality growth companies with a focus on ethical principles aligned with the Islamic doctrine and broader ethical criteria.  Meanwhile, HSBC's passive strategy tr...

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

