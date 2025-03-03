Close Brothers Asset Management becomes an independent wealth business following sale to Oaktree

Name change expected soon

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

Close Brothers Asset Management (CBAM) has completed its sale to Oaktree Capital Management, after receiving regulatory approval for the transaction.

CBAM will continue to trade under its current name for a short period "with a new name to be announced in due course", according to the company.  Similarly, CEO Eddy Reynolds and the rest of CBAM's executive committee will continue to lead the business with additional expertise provided by the team at Oaktree.  Close Brothers to sell wealth management arm to Oaktree Capital Management for £200m Reynolds explained that Oaktree's backing "will help us maintain and build on our growth strategy and support us in our aspiration to become the leading premium wealth manager in UK for both...

