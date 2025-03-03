Close Brothers Asset Management becomes an independent wealth business following sale to Oaktree

Close Brothers Asset Management (CBAM) has completed its sale to Oaktree Capital Management, after receiving regulatory approval for the transaction.
CBAM will continue to trade under its current name for a short period "with a new name to be announced in due course", according to the company. Similarly, CEO Eddy Reynolds and the rest of CBAM's executive committee will continue to lead the business with additional expertise provided by the team at Oaktree. Close Brothers to sell wealth management arm to Oaktree Capital Management for £200m Reynolds explained that Oaktree's backing "will help us maintain and build on our growth strategy and support us in our aspiration to become the leading premium wealth manager in UK for both...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes