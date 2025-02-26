Almost half of UK retail investors expect 'emergency financial' government measures to rock capital markets

According to a study from GraniteShares, a global issuer of Exchange-Traded Products (ETPs), just over a quarter (26%) of retail traders think a progressively more volatile UK stock market will increase trading levels during 2025, compared to 56% who said that trading levels will either stay the same of decrease (with 28% arguing for each scenario). UK consumer confidence dips in February as worries mount over rising NIC and energy costs US President Donald Trump's tariffs also raised eyebrows for retail investors, with 37% saying a trade war with the US would be the factor most like...