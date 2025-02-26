Almost half of UK retail investors expect 'emergency financial' government measures to rock capital markets

Almost half (45%) of UK retail investors predicted that “emergency financial measures from UK government” will result in stock market volatility during 2025 and be more disruptive to the UK’s capital markets than any other factor.
According to a study from GraniteShares, a global issuer of Exchange-Traded Products (ETPs), just over a quarter (26%) of retail traders think a progressively more volatile UK stock market will increase trading levels during 2025, compared to 56% who said that trading levels will either stay the same of decrease (with 28% arguing for each scenario). UK consumer confidence dips in February as worries mount over rising NIC and energy costs US President Donald Trump's tariffs also raised eyebrows for retail investors, with 37% saying a trade war with the US would be the factor most like...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes