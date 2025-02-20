FCA addresses criticism on plan to auto-delete staff emails after a year

In a blog post yesterday (19 February), FCA director of intelligence and digital Ian Phoenix aimed to set the record straight. "First, what we are not doing. We are not deleting evidence. We are not hiding information. We are not reducing transparency," he wrote. "There is no change to our policy of what constitutes a record and how long it should be saved for." FCA to cut red tape around corporate bonds in push for greater retail investor and wealth manager access Phoenix set out that the regulator is modernising how it manages its records to "make it a more efficient and effectiv...