Rachel Reeves to commission full audit of 130 UK regulators in effort to slash red tape – reports

The chancellor is set to write to cabinet ministers to reiterate the need to scrutinise all regulators operating under ministers' respective briefs, covering areas ranging from financial services to fisheries, according to reports from the Financial Times. This is Reeves' latest move to bolster efficiency in the UK, as the Labour government pushes forward with its growth agenda ahead of the upcoming Spring Forecast in late March. Reeves to host meetings with financial services heavyweights over sector and UK growth plans In January, the chair of the Competition and Markets Author...