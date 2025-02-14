Preqin launches end-to-end platform for private market investors

Available through Preqin Pro

Sorin Dojan
clock • 1 min read

Preqin has launched Allocator Hub, an end-to-end platform designed to provide clients with services ranging from asset allocation and manager selection to portfolio management via investment analytics, workflow tools and managed services.

The platform is available through Preqin's flagship platform, Preqin Pro, and makes use of the company's full range of market intelligence, giving clients access to 'actionable data' and analytics. EY: Allocations to alternatives set to rise by almost a quarter in the next two years Jonathon Furer, senior vice president and head of limited partners at Preqin, said the alternatives market is "at an inflection point" and that his business is "on a mission to modernise private markets through increased digitisation and by enabling intelligent pre- and post-investment processes". This ...

